Oklahoma's tax free weekend for back-to-school shopping set Aug. 6-8

For the last weekend before the start of the school year, shoppers around Shawnee and surrounding communities can take advantage of Oklahoma's tax free weekend, which runs Friday, Aug. 6 to Sunday, Aug. 8.

According to the Oklahoma Tax Commission, certain clothing items and shoes are exempt from state, city, county and other local sales tax.

All stores are required to partake in tax free weekend and can't collect sales and use tax on sales on exempt items that are $100 or less.

Micah Barton, owner of Cuckoo Bird and Dashing T in Shawnee, said her boutique also will offer various sales to customers this weekend.

She said these sales include two clothes sales racks, 50 percent off all shoes and 15 percent off any full priced items for teachers through the month of August.

"It's always a good weekend for people to stock up so there's always an influx," Barton said.

According to officials at the Oklahoma Tax Commission, clothing items eligible for tax free weekend include pants, coats, jackets, hats, socks, sneakers and other apparel suitable for general use.

Owner Rachel Melot said Wystle in Shawnee is also offering back to school sales in conjunction with the tax-free weekend.

"Wystle loves back to school time for appearance and the teachers and the students," Melot said, adding there will be 10 percent off all clothes and backpacks.

For more information about the sales tax holiday and to find a complete list of sales tax exempt items, visit tax.ok.gov.