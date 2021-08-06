Pottawatomie County installs tornado siren in Brooksville

The Pottawatomie County Emergency Management Office has installed a new federal signal tornado siren in Brooksville, adding another siren to the list of those placed in rural areas of the county.

According to Emergency Manager Chad Larman, the county is also receiving an encoder, which will allow the county to set off its own sirens.

"Use tax paid for these items. We have installed new sirens in Saint Louis, Macomb, Pink, Tribbey, Dale, Johnson and South Rock Creek," Larman said.

He explained these new sirens make it easier for the county to control its own tornado warning system.

"This allows us to have control over our sirens and not have to rely on another entity to do our siren test, check sirens for maintenance issues or sound them when needed," he said.'

Larman said Emergency Management is currently performing a study to see where more sirens need to be placed throughout Pottawatomie County.