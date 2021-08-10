SH 18 resurfacing progresses in Lincoln County; ODOT plans SH-66 project

Work on a $3 million resurfacing project between Meeker and Chandler on SH 18 is progressing, while a $7 million project for SH-66 in Lincoln County has just been awarded.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation reports SH-18 is being intermittently narrowed to one lane, with pilot cars and flaggers directing traffic daily between US-62 in Meeker and SH-66 in Chandler while that project is ongoing.

"The contractor will only be narrowing SH-18 to one lane during daytime hours and for one or two-mile stretches at a time," said Cody Boyd from ODOT. "Drivers must always be cautious in the work zone – even when work isn’t happening – since the center line and edge lines will only have temporary markings and the driving surface will be uneven as new sections are paved."

Boyd said traffic volumes on SH-18 average about 3,100 vehicles per day between SH-18B and Chandler and about 3,700 vehicles per day between SH-18B and Meeker. During road construction, he said US-377/SH-99 and US-177 are good alternate routes for drivers to take to avoid construction.

SH-18 south of SH-18B was last resurfaced in 2002 and SH-18 north of SH-18B was resurfaced in 1999, Boyd said.

"This stretch between Meeker and Chandler also received a chip seal treatment by ODOT maintenance crews in 2011 to seal cracks and improve traction, helping to extend the life of pavement until this resurfacing project," he added.

The project, which is expected to take about two-and-a-half months to complete, weather permitting, is planned for a September completion date, he said.

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission awarded the nearly $3 million contract for this project to Haskell Lemon Construction of Oklahoma City.

On Monday, ODOT awarded another Lincoln County project to Haskell Lemon Construction.

That $7 million project will include resurfacing and addition of paved shoulders to nearly three miles of SH-66 from the Oklahoma County line to SH-66B near Wellston, Boyd said. ODOT will plan to send out a traffic advisory for that project when a construction schedule is finalized with the contractor.