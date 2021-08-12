Shawnee Public Schools to remodel seating at Jim Thorpe Stadium

The Pottawatomie County Board of County Commissioners voted Monday to allow Shawnee Public Schools to utilize education sales tax funds to replace the bleachers in Jim Thorpe Stadium.

According to Cherity Pennington, district communications and library services coordinator, the cost of the project will be $91,443 and it was approved by the Shawnee Board of Education in their August meeting.

"We want to provide a safe and secure experience at Jim Thorpe Stadium for all visitors and fans," Pennington said.

The district is working with their vendor, SOPA, Inc. to schedule a time to begin work on the project.

Pennington said both SPS and SOPA, Inc. are working to find a time period that doesn't interfere with any events that will take place at the stadium.

