Shawnee students return for first day of school with COVID measures in place

The students and staff of Shawnee Public Schools returned for the 2021-2022 school year Thursday, Aug. 12.

Students and educators were welcomed back for the new school year with new safety and disinfecting measures in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to Superintendent Dr. April Grace, SPS will offer opportunities throughout the year for those who would like to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, the district will welcome face coverings for those who wish to wear them, and the district will continue to clean buildings thoroughly and disinfect school sites to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The administrator said as the Delta variant continues to increase, the district encourages families to practice necessary COVID-19 safety precautions, such as social distancing, monitoring their own health, and to consider getting the vaccine.

"We'll continue to monitor the situation at each individual school site and respond accordingly," Grace said.

For more information regarding SPS COVID-19 safety measures visit https://www.shawnee.k12.ok.us/vnews/display.v/ART/60ca64b83bef0.