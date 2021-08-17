Community gathers for fun at the 2021 FireLake Fireflight Balloon Festival in Shawnee

After being canceled in 2020, many were able to gather for the 2021 FireLake Fireflight Balloon Festival in Shawnee.

The event took place Aug. 13-14 near FireLake Arena and featured various attractions, including carnival rides, hot air balloon rides, a vendor market, food trucks, a petting zoo, live music and much more.

While it rained the first night of the festival on Friday, the skies were clear for take off on Saturday.

The event completed with the annual balloon glow.