Wanette Public Schools welcomes John Sheridan as new superintendent

Students of Wanette Public Schools returned for the 2021-2022 school year Monday, Aug. 16, as the district also welcomes new Superintendent John Sheridan.

According to Sheridan, he's honored to be at Wanette and is looking forward to expanding the school and providing new opportunities to students.

"It's a thrilling challenge really. I am looking forward to the opportunity to grow with them and to introduce a new level of technology to the schools as well as substantially broadening the offerings academically and extracurricularly," Sheridan said.

More:Education tax collections for August hold steady

He explained the district intends to expand its reach into school programs by offering new clubs for students, including a running club, archery, a hiking class, a coding class for all grades and much more.

"We're simply trying to reach out and broadening the experience of our kids," Sheridan said.

These programs are also intended to help students heal after the effects of the pandemic both psychologically and physically.

Sheridan also hopes to help high schoolers with their transition from a small rural school to a larger university.

All in all the educator wants to help improve the lives of the students who've faced many challenges.

Sheridan, who has been a superintendent at small rural schools for almost 20 years, grew up in northeastern Oklahoma and has received numerous degrees and certifications from various institutions.

He also spent a number of years working for the State Department of Education.

"I've always wanted to enjoy and pursue education and try to create scholars," he said.

For Sheridan, the best aspect of being an educator is making progress in a district and helping students move forward.

More:Shawnee students return for first day of school with COVID measures in place

"The sweetest joy I receive is when my students experience new opportunities that give them the positive feelings of success," he said. "Our students need to experience the joy of achievement and know how creative they can be."

Sheridan feels one of the struggles in education is actually providing these opportunities to students.

"Education challenges in Oklahoma focus upon how to allocate the finite school resources to maximize student inclusion and success," he said.

During this school year, the educator hopes to see students excited and joyful as they go through new experiences and expand their knowledge.

"I hope Wanette School District expands their curriculum and after school opportunities so that every student feels the joy of creativity and the grin of victory," he said.