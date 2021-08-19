McLoud students enjoy first weeks of school

Students and staff of McLoud Public Schools returned to school Aug 3 and have enjoyed their first few weeks back in the classroom.

According to Interim Superintendent Rhonda Hockenbury, students and teachers have adapted well to the beginning of the new school year.

"Everyone is glad to be back. (There are) smiles on people's faces," Hockenbury said. "Glad to be in classrooms and have kids and seeing each other face-to-face."

She explained there have been a few isolated cases of COVID-19 among some students.

"Last year it seemed to be more with our staff. This year we seem to be seeing more cases with students than with staff members, but as far as I'm aware, cases have been fairly mild," she said.

While McLoud is encouraging masks, Hockenbury said the district is still following the 10-day quarantine for those who test positive and are recommending it for those who are exposed to the coronavirus.

The administrator is looking forward to the rest of the semester as students are able to see each other and their teachers.

"The face-to-face instruction and teachers getting to have that small group or one-on-one with students to help them catch up or fill in any learning gaps that we had from the pandemic is wonderful," she said.

For Hockenbury it's refreshing to see students and teachers once again have that interactive element of education.