South Central Industries completes new warehouse project

South Central Industries has completed its latest construction project of the largest warehouse on its campus, which took 10 months.

According to SCI Executive Director Tina Hanna, the warehouse is just over 12,000 square feet and accommodates the 21 percent increase in sales that SCI has had over 20 years and to date in 2021.

"The completion of SCI's new warehouse and employment hub has truly been inspirational for all SCI staff, clients and neighbors," Hanna said. "The completion of this project has served as the impetus for SCI to kick off additional components of their 'Better Together' neighborhood revitalization campaign."

In addition, Hanna said a community resource or conference center has been added to the campus and the administrative office at 204 N. Louisa is undergoing major renovations to serve as both an office and a showroom for SCI's expanding office furniture business.

Hanna explained the new building is an expansion of SCI's warehouse space and will provide additional space for Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), janitorial supplies, office supplies and office furniture lines.

"The expansion of warehouse space and product lines has afforded SCI to hire 23 new employees since being awarded the CED grant last September," she said.

The warehouse is part of phase one of the SCI's Better Together projects.

SCI received funding for the construction of the warehouse from the 2020 Community Economic Development Grant which was $800,000 and awarded to the organization by the Administration of Children and Families under the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Anderson Foundation, out of Austin, Texas, also contributed toward the Better Together Project. Additionally, SCI received funding from the Pottawatomie County commissioners.

"We were fortunate enough to receive $102,000 in funding from the county commissioners," Hanna said. "They were eager to help with this project as it creates sustainable jobs for low income individuals in the county."

The community has responded well to this new expansion and has congratulated SCI on the completion of the project and all that it stands for.

Helping Oklahomans with developmental disabilities

SCI was founded in 1981 to provide vocational training to individuals with developmental disabilities.

"Today we offer a variety of employment opportunities from city beautification and lawn care to janitorial and warehouse fulfillment services," Hanna said. "Clients may participate in volunteer opportunities and self-enrichment programs, while others take advantage of our residential services."

She explained SCI believes that everyone deserves the opportunity to be an active participant in the community.

"Whether it’s through employment or social activities, meaningful social connections break through the isolation often faced by our clients," Hanna said.

Hanna said programs within the Better Together initiative are made for those with and without disabilities.

"Focus areas include inclusion, housing, social connections, health, life skills, financial education and employment," Hanna said.

There are five total phases of Better Together projects including:

• Phase one: The warehouse and community resource room;

• Phase two: STRIVE mentoring homes, which will provide mentoring and job training services;

• Phase three: Community based housing, which will provide 16 units for people with IDD, and market rate rentals in the area around the main campus of SCI;

• Phase four: The parklet and community garden; and

• Phase five: The Adult Day Center, which will allow SCI vocational clients to age with dignity and retire from the vocational program.

"Going forward, South Central Industries would like to keep working to complete all five phases of the Better Together Project," Hanna said. "It is our belief that everyone has a right to a job, a safe affordable home, and a vibrant inclusive community."

SCI will keep working for the PEEPs it serves, Hanna said.

"SCI is continuing to research and pursue opportunities to expand our vocational and residential services," she said. "Currently new grants are pending to add Assisted Living residential units and an Adult Day Center."

The executive director also said the organization is grateful to its supporters.

"So many of them support us through their purchases and partnerships and without them we would not be able to continue to grow and provide new and additional careers to our clients with intellectual and developmental disabilities," she said.