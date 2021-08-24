Oklahoma Baptist University students gather for Spotlight on Shawnee

Many students and members of the Oklahoma Baptist University community gathered for the annual Spotlight on Shawnee Thursday, Aug. 19.

According to Lori Hagans, OBU director of career and parent engagement, the event went well as many people, businesses and churches participated.

"We had a great response from the Shawnee community and churches and businesses from surrounding communities," Hagans said. "The students and the OBU community turned out in hundreds and enjoyed the event."

This is a yearly event OBU hosts for Shawnee and surrounding communities to connect with the university.

Hagans said 80 participants attended the event, including food establishments, financial institutions, health businesses, retail businesses, members of the military and more.

"The United Way of Pottawatomie County was present with several of their partners participating," she said. "Approximately 30 churches participated, including churches from not only Shawnee, but Choctaw, Earlsboro, McLoud, Newalla, Oklahoma City and Tecumseh."

Many of these participants have been supporters of the OBU community through this event for years.

"Several OBU alumni participate by representing their employer, church, etc," she said. "Many of them look forward to this annual event since they experienced it firsthand as OBU students and remember fondly the impact it had on them."

This event has taken place in a variety of places for several years and Hagans said the university was happy to host it on campus.

"We had approximately 130 door prizes donated to give out to students through random drawings," she said.

Hagans said these prizes included gift cards ranging from $10 to $100 from local businesses, gift baskets, free tuition for six months of martial arts, passes for events, flower arrangements, vouchers for homemade dinners to be delivered to the student winner and much more.

"OBU is so thankful for its partnership with the Shawnee and surrounding communities and looks forward to future opportunities to work together to deepen those relationships," Hagans said.