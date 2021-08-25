Pottawatomie County holds ground breaking ceremony

The Pottawatomie County commissioners held a ground breaking ceremony for their new administration building after the regular meeting Monday.

According to District 1 Commissioner Melissa Dennis, Lippert Bros Inc. will begin tearing up the asphalt of the parking lot south of the Pottawatomie County Courthouse this week.

The new County Commissioners Administration Building will go in the parking lot south of the Pottawatomie County Courthouse.

According to District 2 Commissioner Randy Thomas and District 3 Commissioner Eddie Stackhouse, it's great to officially start this project, which will fulfill a need to the county for years to come.

District 1 Commissioner Melissa Dennis said she is looking forward to having more room to conduct county business once this project is completed.

At the event, the commissioners and other county employees honored Tommy Arnold with a shovel and safety hat of his own.

"Tommy was one of the biggest players in this project and he would be ecstatic about this day," Dennis said.

Dennis said during the construction of the new building, parking is available behind the courthouse or behind the Pottawatomie County Election Board Office, located at 330 N. Broadway Avenue.

The ground breaking comes about a month after Pottawatomie County commissioners approved alternative bids.

Lippert Bros, Inc. is the constriction company that will be constructing the new building, and the design of the administration building was created by Rand Elliott Architects.

Architect Rand Elliott and his colleagues led a presentation in which they explained features commissioners could add to the new building.

According to District 2 Commissioner Randy Thomas, these bids are extra features the county decided on after setting their initial base bid of $5,604,193.

Commissioners voted to accept adding an indoor corridor, which would connect the new administration building to the courthouse, as well as various site amenities, including terrazzo material in the lobby, an interior finish plan, full restroom tiling, lightning protection on the roof, cast stone parapet caps, metal panels on the front entrance, furniture and a bipolar ionization HVAC.

Thomas said the original budget for the new administration building was $6 million, and these alternate bids raised it to $6,472,170.

The projected time of completion is between 12 to 14 months, depending on weather and other factors.

Dennis said the county has been saving up for this project for many years and the funds to pay for it are coming from use tax money, which is designated for projects such as this. She said there will be no tax or bond increase of any kind as the commissioners already have the funds to construct this new county building.

Elliott said the building will be 20,000 square feet in two stories and will house several county departments, including the county clerk, county assessor, the county treasurer, security, public space on the first floor, county commissioners, IT staff and also will include a commissioners meeting room on the second floor.

Commissioners also decided to honor the late Thomas Arnold in the building for his hard work and dedication to the county.

Arnold passed away earlier in the summer and Dennis said commissioners wanted to add an element to the building that would memorialize him.

Thomas said the commissioners are excited to finally get the ball rolling on this project after waiting years to save up funds and then postponing the project earlier this year due to supply shortages and price increases caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check back for updates as the News-Star will follow the construction of the building over the next 12 to 14 months.