Bethel students, teachers adapt to new changes in first weeks of school

Students and educators of Bethel Public Schools returned to school Aug. 13 and continue to adapt to new changes and the pandemic.

According to Superintendent Matt Posey, the first week of school was successful.

"The first week went very well considering new construction on campus and a significant increase in enrollment," Posey said.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Posey said there have been minimal cases in the community, but it is still a struggle to stay ahead of the pandemic.

"COVID-19 cases have been minimal since the beginning of the school year, although each day we are starting to see more students who have been in close contact with positive cases as it is starting to become more prevalent," Posey said.

As the new superintendent of Bethel, he explained he is looking forward to getting to know the student body and the community.

In addition, Posey said he is excited to see progress in the new upper elementary school and expansion and renovation of the field house.

This year, most students have returned to in-person learning, he said, but a few students are taking full-time virtual classes.

"Meal options in the district are very similar to those offered last year for students that are taking classes virtually or are temporarily out due to quarantine," he said.

Going forward, Posey is looking forward to working with his new colleagues, students and parents in the community.

"I'm excited about the current enrollment increase and potential growth of the district while striving to move the district forward in a positive direction," Posey said.