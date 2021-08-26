News brief: Lake Road bridge reopens after fire temporarily shuts down road

The Shawnee Fire Department responded to a fire at Lake Road bridge Tuesday, Aug. 24.

According to Pottawatomie County Emergency Manager Chad Larman, there was a log jam that caught on fire under the bridge.

He explained firefighters were concerned that the heat from the fire could have damaged the structural integrity of the bridge, so they closed Lake Road in that area for further checks to the area.

The street was reopened Wednesday and Shawnee Fire Department is monitoring the situation, he added.