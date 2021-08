Shawnee police officers responded to a shooting in the area of Broadway and Severn Street around 8:46 p.m. Thursday.

According to Cpl. Vivian Lozano, when officers arrived, they found an adult male who had been shot.

Lozano said the man was transported by REACT EMS to OU Medical Center for treatment.

She said Friday that the incident is still under investigation.

