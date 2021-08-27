Students earn tokens: Will Rogers Elementary School receives book vending machine

After weeks of saving money, the students and educators of Will Rogers Elementary School received their Bookworm Vending Machine and will soon have access to their favorite stories and tales.

According to Title 1 Reading Specialist Starla Howard, the Will Rogers PTO and First United Bank and Trust each donated $500 for the vending machine.

Howard said the Will Rogers community raised the rest of the funds.

"Will Rogers held a coin drive last year for over five weeks to collect money for the book vending machine," Howard said. "All 20 classrooms participated as well as community members and businesses making very generous donations."

More:Shawnee Public Library fosters love for gardening with intergenerational program

Kathy White's fourth grade class raised a majority of the money and will be the first to use the machine.

Howard explained that unlike other vending machines, the Bookworm Vending Machine doesn't take money.

"Students earn 'Inchy the Bookworm' golden tokens redeemable for any book stocked in the machine," she said. "Students can earn a token for the machine for making honor roll or hitting academic goals, but also for showing kindness, character or good citizenship."

There are around 200-300 books in the machine and Howard said they range in reading level represented at Will Rogers.

"Research shows that the majority of kids agree their favorite books are the ones that they have picked out themselves; nearly 9 in 10 say that they are more likely to finish a book that they picked out themselves," she said.

More:Shawnee Public Schools to remodel seating at Jim Thorpe Stadium

She explained the purpose of the vending machine is to encourage students to want to read more.

"We hope the book vending machine will encourage students to read outside the classroom. Reading is like a sport," Howard said. "In the same way, you cheer students on and want them to be the best."

The educator explained the Bookworm Vending Machine is a great tool to help students want to read.

"This machine provides positive and encouraging literacy opportunities and experiences for our students," she said. "It will boost student engagement, behavior and literacy."

Howard said many students have expressed their excitement to use the machine and read their favorite books.

"Students are looking forward to earning gold tokens and seeing their favorite titles, authors, series in the machine and picking out their very own book to keep and take home," she said.

If students don't see the book they want in the machine they can fill out a Book Vending Machine request form.

"When a student tires of the book they can then exchange it in our gently used Book Exchange area," she said.

Going forward, Howard hopes to keep the book vending machine fully stocked all the time.

"I hope that students will work hard to earn gold coins and to choose books that they will enjoy reading and sharing with others," Howard said.

Will Rogers will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the vending machine and will announce those details soon.