Pottawatomie County Free Fair set Sept. 8-11

The 2021 Pottawatomie County Free Fair will be held Sept. 8-11.

Activities during the Free Fair will take place at the Heart of Exposition Center, located at 1700 W. Independence Street in Shawnee.

Those in attendance will be able to witness many events throughout the week including shows, extreme inflatables and other fun activities.

In addition, many FFA and 4-H students will compete in various events including horse shows, livestock shows, barrel racing and more.

Other events taking place at the 2021 Free Fair include the annual Firefighter Olympics, the antique tractor display and demonstrations, Pee-Wee and Midget Tractor Operator contest, a karaoke singing contest and the Farmhand Olympics.

The fair will close every night at 8 p.m.

For more information about the Free Fair, schedules and more, visit https://www.freefair.org/.