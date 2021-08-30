Golf Scramble raises $8,000 for the Shawnee YFRC

The Shawnee News-Star

The second annual PHARM+HOUSE Charity Cup was held on Sunday, Aug. 1 and raised $8,000 for the Shawnee Youth and Family Resource Center.

Morning storms threatened a rainout, but instead provided unseasonably cool weather for a successful golf scramble. Seventy-six golfers eagerly competed for the first-place prize, awarded later to the team from Rhino Labs.

This year’s event was presented by Oklahoma Medicine, Redbird Bioscience, Rhino Labs and Sunday Extracts. Eleven other cannabis businesses supported the scramble through sponsorship and in-kind donations.

The mission of Youth and Family Resource Center is to serve as a beacon of hope by providing services that promote the health of our community through strengthening families.

If you are interested in learning more about the Shawnee YFRC, or about next year’s event, please call PHARM+HOUSE at (405) 878-1309.