Shawnee, area school districts continue monitoring COVID-19

After returning to school a few weeks ago, many school districts in Pottawatomie County and surrounding areas have provided updates to their communities regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a letter from Dr. April Grace, superintendent of Shawnee Public Schools, while COVID-19 cases are rising in the county, the trend in Shawnee's schools continues to be less than one percent in most buildings.

"We do not need to make any changes to our current school schedule and safety protocols," Grace said.

She encourages parents, teachers and students to follow CDC guidelines and safety protocols to keep the number of cases low.

The administrator said these guidelines include washing hands, social distancing, considering getting a vaccine and wearing masks, especially while indoors.

"As a district, we continue to use diligent cleaning efforts in our buildings to mitigate the spread, including the addition of bi-polar ionization added to our HVAC systems to help eliminate all types of viruses through air recirculation," Grace said.

She said the district would continue to work closely with local health officials and to monitor the pandemic.

In addition to Shawnee, Seminole Public Schools is also evaluating the pandemic on a daily basis and its impact on the district.

According to Superintendent Dr. Bob Gragg, due to a high number of illness absences, Woodrow Wilson Elementary School went to distance learning Friday, Aug. 27.

Tecumseh Public Schools is another district that returned to school a few weeks ago and continues to watch the number COVID-19 cases in the community.

According to Superintendent Robert Kinsey, the first week of school went well for the Tecumseh district and they are continuing to pay attention to the effects of the pandemic.

"We continue to be on alert with the continued rise in COVID numbers in our state and county," Kinsey said. "We are responding to positive cases using guidance from our Pottawatomie County Health Department as well as the CDC."

He explained the top priority of TPS is to keep students, educators and staff members safe.

"Through daily wellness checks done by parents before sending students to school, social distancing, proper hand hygiene, enhanced cleaning practices and following quarantine and isolation recommendations, we are working hard to provide a safe environment in which students can learn," Kinsey said.

He explained he's cautiously optimistic that the district can move closer to how things were before the pandemic.

"We have learned many important lessons over the past 18 months from this pandemic and will keep the best practices that we have learned quickly in place as long as they benefit our students," he said.

Bethel Public Schools has had minimal COVID-19 cases at the completion of the second week of school.

Superintendent Dr. Matt Posey said there have been several students throughout the district who've been exposed to the virus but haven't had any symptoms.

"Our school nurse does an excellent job of investigating any possible close contacts or positive cases while effectively communicating with parents and district administrators," Posey said.

BPS hasn't shifted to distance learning besides a few students who've tested positive for the coronavirus or those who've chosen to quarantine.

"District administrators will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases throughout the district on a daily basis to determine if distance learning is necessary while keeping the health and safety of students and staff a priority for the district," he said.