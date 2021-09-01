Pott. County commissioners to provide up to $400,000 to Child Advocacy Center

Pottawatomie County commissioners voted Monday to award up to $400,000 in funding to the Child Advocacy Center.

During the weekly meeting, District Attorney Allan Grubb requested funds for the program because it didn't receive a majority of its money from its usual source of funding.

Grubb said the Child Advocacy Center is an essential program to both Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties.

He said the center conducts forensic interviews with children under the age of 12 who are victims of sexual, physical or mental abuse. The funding is needed for the operation of the program for 2022.

Grubb explained the funds will be used to pay the salaries of the Child Advocacy Center employees and for needed supplies such as examination beds, comfort items and more.

At the commissioners' meeting, various members of law enforcement, employees of the center and other supporters of the program spoke to the commissioners on its importance and need to remain open.

Impact statements from people served by the program also were read and received many emotional responses.

District 1 Commissioner Melissa Dennis spoke about the need to help not only next year, but long-term so the facility can remain open and not be in a similar situation to the one it's in currently.

"Money is not an issue for me at this point. I want the whole program to be protected," Dennis said. "Getting them what they need is my first priority."

The center was forced to relocate to a church in Shawnee after its former building suffered flood damage.

In the meeting, it was mentioned that the center's contract at the church will expire in February of 2022.

Commissioners agreed to award the program up to $400,000 from use tax funds.

Grubb said he will also be requesting funds from Lincoln County commissioners at their next meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

