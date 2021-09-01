Shawnee man found guilty in traffic deaths of of two Tecumseh teens

A Shawnee man charged in the 2019 traffic deaths of two Tecumseh teenagers has been found guilty of two counts of second-degree manslaughter following a non-jury trial held in Pottawatomie County District Court.

Roger D. Flint, 64, was formally charged in April 2019 with two counts of first-degree manslaughter and was accused of causing the deaths of Tecumseh High School students Logan Don Deardorff, 18, and Shelby Danielle Johnson, 17, on Jan. 26, 2019.

According to the accident report, on Jan. 26, 2019, Flint was driving a 2019 Honda Accord eastbound on 45th Street near Aydelotte Street, west of Kickapoo, when he allegedly rear-ended a Ford Mustang occupied by the teens. Witnesses told police his vehicle ran off the road several times at a high rate of speed before the crash, the accident report showed.

Flint's case was heard as a non jury-trial before District Judge John G. Canavan Jr., with the final day of testimony and closing arguments given on Friday, Aug. 27.

At the conclusion, the judge found Flint guilty on two counts of second-degree manslaughter in this case. Formal sentencing has been scheduled for Oct. 21.

Flint was booked in at the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center pending his formal sentencing; a $200,000 appeal bond was set. A pre-sentence investigation also will be completed ahead of the sentencing date.

Flint was hospitalized for his injuries following the 2019 crash and was later released, but the formal investigation by Shawnee police into what happened took more than two months and resulted in charges in April 2019. The arrest affidavit with the original filing alleged Flint had a prior history of seizures and previous accidents.

