'A lot of anxiety and worry': Shawnee ICU nurses struggling, working hard during latest COVID-19 surge

This is the first story in a series of articles about the impact of the pandemic on Shawnee's health professionals and medical resources.

For the last several weeks, the nurses of the SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital-Shawnee Intensive Care Unit have spent each day caring for numerous COVID-19 patients and continue to do so during the latest surge of the pandemic.

According to Teresa Blevins, director of the ICU, the department is currently at capacity for the amount of long-term care it can offer people.

"There are 16 critical care beds in our ICU but we're only able to care for 12 due to staffing," Blevins said. "There's a staffing crisis for nurses everywhere and we're certainly no different."

At this time, all 12 beds are occupied by patients; out of those 12, she said 10 are coronavirus patients.

"It ebbs and flows and we have patients that come in that have critical care needs other than COVID but COVID is certainly the majority," she said.

In addition to the ICU, Blevins said there are other patients with COVID in the hospital's acute care department.

On a daily basis, Blevins views the charts of the ICU patients and holds a meeting with the nurses and other medical professionals to discuss the goals the team needs to meet with each patient.

She said the team of medical professionals includes a hospitalist, a pulmonologist, a surgeon, respiratory therapy and the ICU charge nurse.

"We go room to room and talk about plans and where we're at with the patients and who is ready to move forward and who is getting worse and who is out in acute care needing to be in here," she said.

She explained if a patient is getting better, needs to be transferred or passes away, then the department can open a bed for a new patient.

"There's always one waiting," Blevins said. "We have several out on the floor that are getting real close to needing critical care. It's like there's a line."

Blevins' main role as the head of the ICU is to be a necessary support for the nurses, technicians and other members of the medical team caring for people.

"I really work hard to promote a positive can-do attitude that 'this is tough but as a team we can accomplish it because we're doing what's right for these patients,"' Blevins said.

Currently, the ICU only has four nurses who are actively caring for the 12 critical care patients.

Normally, she said, a nurse would care for two patients, but due to the staffing shortage, the Shawnee ICU nurses are stretching themselves to care for three each.

"In order to be able to serve more patients, we've chosen to stretch those boundaries and increase to three patients so that we can serve and help our patients," she said.

Ideally, to fully open the ICU and care for even more people, she said the department would need a total of eight nurses.

The medical professional explained there has always been a nursing shortage, but it's more extreme due to the pandemic.

"Nursing is hard right now. It's scary taking care of patients that are acquiring this disease out in the public, getting sick and dying and you're taking care of them knowing that they're infectious," she said. "Knowing that you're putting yourself at risk to care for them and there's a lot of anxiety and worry that comes with that."

She also explained there's additional stress that comes with helping grieving families of these patients.

"They want you there every minute in their room because they're scared and they want reassurance and you're spread between three patients with families like that," Blevins said. "It's hard. It's truly hard."

For Blevins, one of the more challenging aspects of her job is seeing patients decline and then having the tough conversations with those patients on next steps.

"You have that human factor involved that makes it hard," she said. "We're not talking about people that are end of life and old; we're talking about young adults that have lots of life left."

She explained there is a wide age range of people in the ICU.

All of the patients in the ICU are COVID history patients, which means they are 10 days or more out from their onset of symptoms or their positive test.

Blevins said this status could effect the type of Personal Protection Equipment nurses wear when treating their patients. However, it's really up to the medical professional and their level of comfort.

"Regardless of if they wear an N95 or simple face mask anytime they're in a patient-facing situation, they always need eye protection or a face shield," she said. "They do a really good job of protecting themselves."

In addition, she said the nurses of the ICU are hard workers and take each day in stride.

"They come to work every day knowing (they're) doing more and it's hard, but (they're) doing it so (they) can serve one more patient if (they) take a third patient," Blevins said. "They're willing to do that because it's what's right for the patient."

While they're doing what's right, Blevins said she and her fellow medical colleagues are struggling and unless they experience it for themselves, people don't seem to be aware of the challenges they face.

"I don't think that the public has a real clear picture of what we're seeing and living through on a day-to-day basis," Blevins said.

'People are dying and it's preventable'

She said she knows there are many opinions in the world regarding the virus but she wants people to understand the severity of its effects.

"It's real. People are dying and it's preventable. And for the most part, almost 100 percent of our patients here are unvaccinated," she said. "That's scary and sad."

According to Hospitalist Dr. Gaynell Anderson, another aspect people may not be aware of regarding these ICU patients is that many of them have been in the hospitals for a long time.

"It's not a typical pneumonia that they recover from. It's weeks and weeks if not months of (treatment)," Anderson said.

She explained the same can be said for some of the hospital's acute care patients who are close to needing ICU care.

"Not all of them end up in ICU but it's not a quick recovery," Blevins said. "It's not a typical disease process."

Both medical professionals said there have been some vaccinated patients come to the hospital with coronavirus symptoms.

"I think the one we had that stayed the longest was about four days," Anderson said. "All of them have preexisting conditions (so) we would expect these people to not respond to a vaccine. They're immunosuppressed and you need an immune system to respond to a vaccine and these are people who don't."

So far, one vaccinated patient died from COVID-19, she said, but the patient already had preexisting health issues that made the chances of surviving the disease low.

"It is possible that people get vaccinated and still get really sick and or die," Anderson said.

However, both Blevins and Anderson said it's rare for relatively healthy vaccinated people to have severe COVID symptoms and die.

"That we have not seen," Blevins said.

For Blevins, though she has never experienced a pandemic like this in her 22 years as a medical professional, she is passionate about her job and will continue to push forward.

"Nurses get into this not because it's a glamorous job but because it's a calling to serve," she said. "Caring for patients and serving at the bedside is what we're called to do."

Blevins said the credit really goes to the nurses of the ICU who are caring for these patients all day every day and she will continue to be their support.

"I hope our vaccination rate will go up and people will understand that this surge may not be the very end and this variant may not be the very end and this isn't something that's just going to go away," Blevins said.