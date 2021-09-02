News brief: U.S. Marshals arrest woman in Ponca City for Shawnee shooting case

U.S Marshals arrested a 30-year-old woman in Ponca City Thursday morning in connection with the shooting of a man in Shawnee on Thursday, Aug. 26.

According to Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano, Shawnee officers responded to a shooting in the area of Broadway and Severn Street around 8:46 p.m. last Thursday.

Lozano said when officers arrived, they found an adult male who had been shot.

That man was transported by REACT EMS to OU Medical Center for treatment, but no other information was released.

The woman was arrested in Ponca City, but formal charges have not yet been filed.

Lozano said Friday that the incident is still under investigation.

