Pottawatomie County to receive $14.1M from American Rescue Plan Act pandemic funding

By Elisabeth Slay

Pottawatomie County commissioners voted in their regular meeting Monday to hire attorney David Floyd to help navigate and handle millions in funds the county will receive from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

According to Floyd, commissioners are slated to receive $14.1 million from this act, which was passed in March of 2021.

"It provided over a trillion dollars in funding and out of that a specific portion was allocated to counties, municipalities and non-governmental units," he said.

Floyd explained the funding is to be used to mediate the economic and health impact of the continued pandemic, prepare for future pandemics and replace money that was lost in 2021 due to the pandemic.

"Basically the overall goal is to try and repair as much as the harm of last year as possible," he said.

When Pottawatomie County receives the funds, the county will have until Dec. 31, 2024 to allocate funding. After that, the county will have until Dec. 31 of 2026 to spend the funds and will maintain records and other paperwork regarding the funds through Dec. 31 of 2031.

"I'm going to help the county put together an overall plan and mission statements for what they want to spend this money for and what their projects are going to be," Floyd said.

In addition, the attorney will assist the commissioners with developing timelines, setting up grant programs and more.

Now that he has been hired, Floyd said the next step is to meet with the commissioners and determine what they'd like to use the funds for.

Floyd's law firm is located in Norman, but has done municipal bonds and worked with the county on matters such as these since the 1980s.

"Since Pott. County is up the list we approached them about helping out on this project," he said.

The attorney explained while his firm didn't want anyone to go through this pandemic, he is happy to be able to help the county recover and move forward.

"We wish that none of this was necessary but this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity," he said. "This is a lot of money and it's a good time to think strategically and use this money in a productive way to help Pott. County take the next step."