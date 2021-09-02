Shawnee, Maud and Macomb receive 21st Century Community Learning Center grants

The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) has announced more than $5.25 million in new 21st Century Community Learning Center grants to 20 recipients, and three of those grants went to Shawnee, Macomb and Maud.

Shawnee Public Schools received $300,000, and the funds will go to Horace Mann Elementary School and Jefferson Elementary School.

According to SPS Public Information Officer Cherity Pennington, this the fifth time SPS has received the grant.

"We are excited to continue providing our 21st Century Community Learning Center program," said Dr. April Grace, superintendent. "These funds help us meet an important need for our students and families with extended time beyond the school day during the year and unique offerings during the summer months."

In addition to Shawnee, Macomb Public Schools received $235,917 and Maud received $278,736.

The 20 new recipients this round join 36 returning grantees for a total federally funded allocation of $13.5 million.

“Schools and community partners are coming together to address learning gaps created because of disruptions to instruction during the pandemic,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “These grant recipients are dedicated to serving students beyond the school day with activities that keep young minds and bodies engaged.”

The 21st CCLC initiative provides learning opportunities and enrichment activities to complement school-day learning for students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. The grant funding helps students meet state and local academic performance standards, particularly in high-poverty areas and low-performing schools. Activities take place before and after school, on summer breaks and during school holidays.

In addition to reading, math and tutoring assistance, 21st CCLC programs offer enrichment activities including robotics, chess, debate, art, music, drama, science, college and career exploration, health and physical fitness. Literacy and other educational supports are also available to the families of students served.