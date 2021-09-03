'Frustrating for all of us': Shawnee hospitalist describes struggles of treating COVID-19 patients

This is the second story in a series of articles about the impact of the pandemic on Shawnee's health professionals and medical resources.

For several months, SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital-Shawnee hospitalist and M.D. Gaynell Anderson has treated various COVID-19 patients.

According to Anderson, as a hospitalist it is her job to treat in-patients at the hospital and supervise the care of all the patients in the Intensive Care Unit and Acute Care, which includes patients with COVID-19 and those with medical issues unrelated to the virus.

The doctor said she begins her daily rounds treating her sickest patients and then makes her way through the hospital.

An antibody infusion can help COVID patients. A SSM Health doctors shares what you need to know.

"I try to round with the patients' nurse so we can go from one room to the other," she said, "then go to the acute care and see the folks over there."

For her afternoon rounds, Anderson returns to the ICU and consults with various other medical professionals on the treatment of her patients.

"We have what we call 'team rounds.' The lung specialist, the respiratory therapy team, case management, nurses and hospitalists, we all round together on these ICU people so we're all on the same page as far as what's happening with care," Anderson said.

'Very little we can do' to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients

For 25 years, Anderson has been in the medical field treating all sorts of patients.

She said the age range of her COVID-19 patients is from 30-years-old to 88-years-old.

For Anderson, one of the most challenging aspects of her role is having limited treatment options for those who are critically ill with COVID-19.

"There's so very little we can do. It's steroids and oxygen and time and that's about it," she said. "We're used to having all sorts of treatment modalities available for all kinds of diseased states."

She explained there have been many attempts at finding other treatments such as ivermectin and plaquenil.

"The only thing that has been shown over and over again to work is steroids and oxygen and time," Anderson said. "So being so limited as far as what you can do for them is frustrating for all of us."

'A lot of anxiety and worry':Shawnee ICU nurses struggling, working hard during latest COVID-19 surge

Latest COVID-19 surge strains hospital supplies

In addition to having few available treatment options, she said the hospital is struggling to maintain its resources for COVID-19 patients in this latest surge of the pandemic.

She said SSM Health requested additional ventilators from the state and they have not been able to treat many patients who have health issues not pertaining to the coronavirus.

"We've worried about running out of ventilators. The staffing — I can't emphasis enough," she said. "That's the case everywhere. It's not just here. It's across the nation, and that's what's frightening too."

The doctor worries that at some point the hospital will reach its limit and not being able to help new patients.

Anderson said this is the worry for all departments in the hospital, including the Emergency Room, which had to divert ambulances for the first time in its history a few weeks ago.

"(This) means we cannot accept ambulances because we're too full," said Carla Tollett, SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital-Shawnee communications and marketing consultant.

More:Oklahoma tribes pivot to booster shots in COVID-19 battle

ICU beds reach capacity as delta variant spreads

Tollett said like many other hospitals in the state, St. Anthony Hospital-Shawnee had to search for ICU beds in other states and eventually found care for a patient.

"The farthest we've gone out is Colorado, and we sent a patient to New Mexico," she said.

Tollett explained these patients weren't COVID-19 patients but people who needed care for other medical issues the hospital couldn't provide because a majority of their ICU patients have the virus.

"There are some things that can wait but a lot of things can't and you just have to find a way to work it in," Anderson said.

The doctor feels the best thing the public can do to help the hospital and the community overall is to get vaccinated.

Those who need emergency and critical care need to still come to the hospital.

"We don't want them to stay home and get worse. We don't want them to have a heart attack at home as opposed to coming here and getting the stint before they have the heart attack," she said. "Even though we're overwhelmed, we still want you to get care."

However, to help maintain the high volume of patients at the ER, Anderson urges people to seek assistance at urgent care clinics for small medical issues such as a cold or stubbed toe.

"You need to use the ER for emergencies. That would help our emergency room as well," she said.

Story continues below.

'You don't want this for your family'

For Anderson, another struggle of this pandemic is treating young people with COVID who are in critical condition.

"Anytime you lose a patient is hard, but when they're young and healthy and not supposed to die (that's hard)," Anderson said.

She said the hospital has lost many patients of many ages to this virus.

"After a while it catches up with you and (you say) Lord please make this stop," Anderson said.

While she has faced hardships, the doctor relies on her faith to help her keep going.

"I just want to be God's hands and feet. That's always been my goal," she said. "He reminds me regularly being His hands and feet is not always easy."

She explained getting through these hardships is also what makes her job rewarding.

At this point, Anderson said patients in the ICU can have visitors and those who are about to pass away can have all their loved ones and friends present.

"The families need that and, of course, the patients need that too," she said. "When they're in critical condition, we make exceptions, otherwise two people is the policy."

Tollett said for outpatient treatments such as lab tests or cancer treatments, the policy only allows for one visitor.

In addition, all of the waiting rooms for in-patients are closed.

At this point in the pandemic, Anderson said at Shawnee's hospital about 50 percent of COVID-19 patients who are treated on ventilators recover from the disease.

Going forward, Anderson would like to decrease the number of COVID-19 patients at the hospital and see the vaccination rate rise.

"I would love for us to get to a vaccination rate where we have some herd immunity," she said. "Our health care system is being overrun by COVID and I'd like to get back to a point where we're doing our usual thing."

Anderson's number one piece of advice to the community is to get vaccinated.

"You don't want this for you. You don't want this for your family," she said. "With any medicine you take you're taking some risk, and there's risk with vaccine, no question about it, but the risk you take (when) you get COVID and you end up like (these patients) is so far greater they're not even on the same planet. There's nothing without risk, but it's worth it."