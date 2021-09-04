After being canceled in 2020, Pottawatomie County Free Fair planned for Sept. 8-12

By Elisabeth Slay

After being canceled in 2020, members of Shawnee and surrounding communities will be able to gather for the 82nd Pottawatomie County Free Fair Sept. 8-12.

According to volunteer Suzanne Gilbert, there will be various activities at the fair, which will take place at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center, located at 1700 W. Independence Street in Shawnee.

"This year at the fair we will have all the good events like livestock shows, arts and crafts to look through, horse shows and barrel racing, garden tractor pulls and antique tractors, Firefighter Olympics, extreme inflatables, fetch n fish tub, along with their dog shows, a karaoke singing contest, a tractor driving contest, Kiwanis Kids Day and all for no cost to the public," she said.

Due to COVID-19, Gilbert explained this year there will not be a carnival because the usual carnival operator is no longer in operation.

But Gilbert is happy to have the Pottawatomie County Free Fair this year after not being able to in 2020.

"It is great to have an opportunity to host an event that the public always supports and so many entries for the fair," Gilbert said.

In addition to the carnival being canceled, she explained this year the show times for the livestock events have changed.

"The cattle will show on Friday and the other species will all show on Saturday," she said. "Everything else is pretty much on the same schedule."

For Gilbert, the Pottawatomie County Free Fair is an event she enjoys most out of other community events.

"I always say the Pott. Co Free Fair is one of my most favorite events that I volunteer for because it is still one of the events a family can come out to and experience so many different things at no charge," Gilbert said. "It is great to walk through all the homemade items that people in Pottawatomie County put time and effort into to show off their exhibits."

She also loves seeing all the livestock that young 4-H and FFA students bring to the fair and compete with.

"It really is a great family event," Gilbert said.

Since there wasn't a fair last year, Gilbert explained she's not sure of the number of students attending the competitions, but she believes many will sign up.

"We think so many are looking forward to being back at the fair this year," she said.

Gilbert explained there are many aspects that make the fair unique, but most of all the people who make it happen.

"First and foremost what makes the fair unique is all the volunteers that help make it happen and the longevity of them coming back year after year to help," she said. "We have volunteers that have been with the fair 25 years, 30 years and some even 40 years volunteering."

Gilbert enjoys seeing how special this event is to the county and surrounding communities.The event is also a great place for students to show their talents.

"The FFA and 4-H students have opportunities to enter their projects that they have made and also show livestock projects or bring their poultry to show off and many other things to earn points and be awarded with buckles and prize money," Gilbert said.

The volunteer also explained there will be safety measures in place to protect attendees of the fair from spreading COVID-19.

"Being aware of the COVID issues that surround us at this time we have taken precautions and following CDC requirements at the fair and will continue to monitor the situation," she said.

The fair will close every night at 8 p.m.

For more information about the Pottawatomie County Free Fair, visit https://www.freefair.org/.

Elisabeth Slay is a Reporter with the Shawnee News-Star. She can be reached at (405) 214-3926 or eslay@news-star.com.