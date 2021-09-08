Seminole FFA student to perform with National FFA Band

The Shawnee News-Star

Payton Irick, a member of the Seminole High School FFA chapter, has been selected to perform with the National FFA Band and will be on stage and in the spotlight Oct. 27-30 during the 2021 National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.

Irick, a senior at SHS, is the daughter of Shawn and Heather Irick, has been selected to play trombone in the National FFA Band. Payton submitted an audition tape and was selected to help bring full instrumental balance to the band from hundreds of applicants nationwide.

The National FFA Band will perform several times during the national convention and expo.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 735,000 student members as part of 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.