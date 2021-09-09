5 unique aspects of the Pottawatomie County Free Fair

After being canceled in 2020, the community will be able to gather for the 2021 Pottawatomie County Free Fair Sept. 8-12

The 82nd Free Fair takes place at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center, located at 1700 W. Independence Street in Shawnee.

According to volunteer Suzanne Gilbert, there are the five unique aspects of the Pottawatomie County Free Fair.

1. The first aspect that makes this event unique is the fact that all activities pertaining to the fair are completely free to the public.

2. The next thing that makes the fair rare is that it's an opportunity for local Future Farmers of America and 4-H students to share their animals and compete.

3. In addition, the event offers many forms of entertainment, including garden tractor pulls and antique tractors, extreme inflatables, fetch n fish tub, a karaoke singing contest, a tractor driving contest, Kiwanis Kids Day and more.

4. The event is also very special to its surrounding communities as it has had many volunteers work the event for decades.

5. Lastly, the fair also offers local firefighters the opportunity to come together for fun and games and compete in the Firefighter Olympics.

For more information about the Pottawatomie County Free Fair, visit https://www.freefair.org/.