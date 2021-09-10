Safe room construction begins at Will Rogers Elementary

By Elisabeth Slay

Elisabeth Slay is a Reporter with the Shawnee News-Star. She can be reached at (405) 214-3926 or eslay@news-star.com.

Construction on the new safe room at Will Rogers Elementary School began this week as a crane began moving large concrete panels.

According to Shawnee Superintendent Dr. April Grace, the safe room is one of the last projects from the district's 2016 bond issue.

She said the safe room is expected to be completed in late January or early February.

"It feels great to have the majority of the bond projects completed and ahead of schedule," she said. "Now that the Will Rogers safe room project is underway, we can focus our efforts on the last remaining project of the 2016 bond — the new elementary school."

Currently, she said the district is waiting on the Commissioners of the Land Office to grant right-of-way access for a city street into the property.

"We are happy with the progress we have made with the 2016 bond projects, but we know we have lots of continued site improvements that need to be made district wide," Grace said. "We will need more bond funding in the future in order to make these improvements."

Check back for updates.