Shawnee VFW announces art, essay contests

VFW Auxiliary Young American Creative Art Contest

The Young American Creative Art Contest is open to all students including home-students in grades 9-12, no older than 19 years of age at the time of local entry and a U.S. Citizen, or U.S. National.

No digital art will be accepted, and artwork must be on canvas or paper. It will be judged on patriotic theme and technique. One department winner will be forwarded to Auxiliary National Headquarters. Please see the student brochure at www.vfwauxiliary.org/scholorships for more information requirements. Students must attend school in the state of the sponsoring auxiliary. Entries must be received at local Post 1317 Shawnee by March 31, 2022. National first place is $15,000. Funds will be awarded by post and at state. Call 878-6534 for more information.

A previous entry from Shawnee Post has won $7,500, placing second at national competition.

VFW Scholarships — Patriots Pen and Voice of Democrac y

Patriots Pen is open to 6th to 8th grade students enrolled in public, private or parochial schools in the U.S. Home schooled students also are eligible. This year’s theme is” How can I be a good American?”

All entries begin at post level, Shawnee Post 1317. The only exception is where schools have a large numbers of students and wish to conduct their own competition, submitting one for each 15 students to the local VFW Post competition.

Essay length should be 300-400 typewritten words. You must write your own essay. All essays should be typewritten in English with no color or graphics and cannot be less than 300 words or greater than 400 words in length. The essay title or added footnotes do not contribute to word count. The completed essay and entry form must be in the hands of the VFW Post Chairman by midnight on Oct. 31, 2021. The entry form can be downloaded at www.vfw.org under scholarships or call 405-273-7098 or 405-273-8737.

The contest consists of four levels. The first level entry is sponsored by local VFW Post 1317 Shawnee. Post winners advance to the VFW District level, where first place winners advance from there to VFW Department State. The winner in each department (state) then competes for the national prizes. At all levels there will be money awarded. The national prize is $5,000, plus an all-expense paid trip to Washington D.C. for the winner and a parent.

The Voice of Democracy is open to ninth through 12th grade students enrolled in public, private or parochial schools in the U.S. Home schooled students also are eligible. This year’s theme is "America: Where do we go from here?"

Record your original 3–5 minute essay on a flash drive, one entry per student. Instructions are on the entry form that can be downloaded at www.vfw.org. Label the recording, neatly typed essay and attach a completed entry form. Entry should be in post by midnight Oct. 31, 2021. Money will be awarded at levels post, district and state. National prize is $30,000 and a trip to Washington D.C.