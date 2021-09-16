Construction on Pottawatomie County Administration Building continues

Construction on the new Pottawatomie County Administration Building continues this week as Lippert Bros Inc. is planning to begin foundation work on the site in the 300 block of North Broadway in Shawnee.

This work starts just a few weeks after Pottawatomie County commissioners held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new building.

Construction is taking place in what was the parking lot south of the Pottawatomie County Courthouse.

According to District 1 Commissioner Melissa Dennis, she is looking forward to having more room to conduct county business once this project is completed in 12 to 14 months.

During the construction of the new building, visitors can park behind the courthouse or behind the Pottawatomie County Election Board Office, located at 330 N. Broadway Avenue, she said.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the project came about a month after Pottawatomie County commissioners approved alternative bids.

Lippert Bros, Inc. is the company currently constructing the new building, and the design of the administration building was created by Rand Elliott Architects.

Architect Rand Elliott and his colleagues led a presentation in which they explained features commissioners could add to the new building.

According to District 2 Commissioner Randy Thomas, those bids included extra features the county decided on after setting their initial base bid of $5,604,193.

Commissioners voted to accept adding an indoor corridor, which would connect the new administration building to the courthouse, as well as various site amenities for the new building, including terrazzo material in the lobby of the building, an interior finish plan, full restroom tiling, lightning protection on the roof of the building, cast stone parapet caps, metal panels on the front entrance, furniture and a bipolar ionization HVAC.

Thomas said the original budget for the new administration building was $6 million and these alternate bids raised the cost to $6,472,170.

Dennis said the county has been saving up for this project for many years and the funds to pay for it are coming from use tax money, which is designated for projects such as this.

She said there will be no tax or bond increase of any kind as the commissioners already have the funds to construct this new county building.

The building will be 20,000 square feet in two stories and will house several county departments including the county clerk, county assessor, the county treasurer, security, a public space on the first floor, county commissioners, IT staff and also will include a commission meeting room on the second floor.

Commissioners also decided to honor the late Thomas Arnold in the building for his hard work and dedication to the county.

Arnold passed away earlier in the summer and Dennis said commissioners wanted to add an element to the building that would memorialize him.

Arnold was also remembered at the groundbreaking ceremony a few weeks ago with a hat and shovel.

Check back for updates.