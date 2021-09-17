Jefferson Elementary to receive 'Back to School Surprise' from On Our Sleeves and Big Lots

Jefferson Elementary School was chosen to receive a "Back to School Surprise" from both On Our Sleeves and Big Lots and will be officially awarded at the school 1 p.m. on Sept. 23.

According to Cherity Pennington, Shawnee Public Schools public information officer, the surprise will be beneficial to Jefferson and its students.

Pennington said On Our Sleeves is a national movement with the purpose of breaking stigmas surrounding the mental health of children.

"Their mission is to provide free mental health educational resources to every community in America, to educate families and empower advocates," Pennington said.

In addition, On Our Sleeves is also supportive in providing services to families by helping them get connected to local resources.

