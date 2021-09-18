Tecumseh to host 2021 Frontier Days celebration: Here's what to expect

Members of the Tecumseh and surrounding communities are invited to Frontier Days, which will include various events.

According to Beth Lyle, chair of Frontier Days, visitors can look forward to the Miss Frontier Days Pageant Sept. 19, an outdoor gospel sing Sept. 22, and the yearly celebration and parade on Saturday, Sept. 25.

"There will be a fun children's area with Mary Sue's petting zoo, a train, pony rides and inflatables. The Tecumseh High School Art club will be there doing face painting," Lyle said.

She said there will also be vendors, food trucks and various forms of entertainment at the Frontier Days celebration.

Lyle is excited to hold the event this year after not being able to last year due to COVID-19.

"It's exciting and nerve-racking at the same time because you want to keep everybody as safe as possible and not do away with tradition, so we're happy to be back," she said.

Adapting Frontier Days for COVID-19

Both the gospel sing on Sept. 22 and the Frontier Days Celebration will be outdoors.

Lyle feels it's important to hold this event since its purpose is to honor Tecumseh's founding and celebrate the community.

"It's just a historical celebration for our city so we're excited to be able to offer that again this year," she said.

This is the librarian's second time planning Frontier Days, and while this year is proving to be more challenging, she's happy to be a part of it.

For Lyle, the best part of Frontier Days is watching the parade.

"Just seeing the town come together and the kids from the high school band always play a little concert for us at the start of the day, and that's just always fun," Lyle said.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. on Sept. 25 and will take place in Downtown Tecumseh from Locust Street to Highway 9.

While the event will be outside, Lyle encourages people to socially distance and wash their hands on a regular basis.

Lyle also encourages people to come to the event and just celebrate Tecumseh's history.

For more information regarding times and locations of events, visit frontierdaysok.com.