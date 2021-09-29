Shawnee High School Band places at competition in Yukon

The Shawnee High School Marching Band attended and placed at the Yukon Marching Band competition Saturday, Sept. 25.

According to Band Director Ryan Henigman, the "Pride of the Pack" performed their production of "Dia de los Muertos" at the competition.

The educator explained the band has been rehearsing their production since July 27.

More:Shawnee Public Schools launch TikTok account

"We choose our production themes by listening to music, finding songs that make sense with a theme, and designing a story around the central idea," Henigman said.

He explained the band placed third in the Class 5A category and 11th overall in the finals contest.

"We are always honored to place in finals at any contest. It’s nice seeing our hard work, musical abilities and band family being recognized," he said.

More:Jefferson Elementary receives mental health resources from Nationwide Children's Hospital, Big Lots

This was the band's first large scale performance of parts one through four of their production.

The band will be performing again at Bixby High School Saturday, Oct. 2 at 11:45 a.m.

Going forward, Henigman hopes his students will keep working hard and have a great time performing their show.

"I hope our band continues to rehearse well, perform well and have fun with the rest of the production," he said.

Check back for updates.