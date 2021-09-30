FFA chapter officers challenged to lead up

The Shawnee News-Star

Officers from area FFA chapters participated in the 2021 Oklahoma FFA Chapter Officer Leadership Training Conference Sept. 7 at the Embassy Suites in Norman. The eight state FFA officers planned and conducted this year’s conference based on the theme, “Lead Up.”

Elected officers from each of the 68 high school FFA chapters in the central area attended the conference, which equipped each student with leadership tools that focused on specific officer duties and leading when one is unsure what to do. Rhett Laubach, Edmond, was the keynote speaker for the conference.

He is an accomplished professional speaker, leadership coach and served as state FFA president in 1992-1993.

“Oklahoma FFA is such an incredible organization because of the natural leadership that is found in our membership,” said Dalton Rogers, state FFA president. “As an association we want to make sure that those officers elected to serve on the local level are prepared to “Lead Up” within their chapters, expressing to the best of their abilities the leadership that our association is best known for.”

Officers from the Shawnee chapter were: President Eva Webb, Vice President Macy Nelson, Secretary Jason Talbot, Treasurer Zachary Rawlins, reporter Cherokee Worthey, sentinel Blake Eicher, and advisers Jordan Miller and Chase Ferguson.

Officers from Bethel include: President Nath Stephenson, Vice President Kadyn McCleary, Secretary Colton Campbell, Treasurer Colton Ingersoll, reporter Lucas Loyd, sentinel Remington Boone and advisor Brett Scott.

Officers from Macomb include: President Kade Miller, Vice President Arie Hazell, Secretary MJ Nicely, Treasurer Heath Trump, reporter Flora Tesalona, sentinel Tyler Denny and adviser Shannon DeHaan.

Officers from Wanette include: President Shane Rodman, Vice President Zane Hulce, Secretary Devin Jones, Treasurer Abby Oates, reporter Lexi Johnson, sentinel Chisam Schuller and adviser Justin Boone.

Officers from Asher include: President Allie Brown, Vice President Makinzie O'Dell, Secretary Kurstin Kulman, treasurer Destiny Crosthwait, reporter Conner Thompson, sentinel Joseph Kirkwood and adviser Ricky Thompson.

COLT Conference is sponsored by Public Service Company of Oklahoma as a special project of the Oklahoma FFA Foundation. FFA is an integral part of the agricultural education division of the Oklahoma Department of CareerTech Education. There are 24,269 Oklahoma FFA members in 365 high schools statewide. For more information visit www.okffa.org.