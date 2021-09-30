'I've got to keep fighting for them' — Dietitian works to help COVID-19 patients in Shawnee

Note: This is the fifth story in a series of articles about the impact of the pandemic on Shawnee's health professionals and medical resources.

Each day Clinical Dietitian Stephanie Fiedler at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital-Shawnee works hard to maintain the nutritional health of her patients, including those with COVID-19.

As a dietitian, it's her job to evaluate and provide a plan that ensures patients are receiving the proper nutrition they need while they're in the hospital.

"We look at their entire nutritional status and look to see if we need education, do we need to add supplements, do we need to do tube feedings. So overall we want to maintain a good nutritional status while they're in the hospital depending on their disease state or illness," she said.

'It's like a war zone':A day in the life of a Shawnee ICU nurse during COVID pandemic

Fiedler has been a dietitian for 15 years. On a daily basis she treats about 25 patients, and that includes COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit and in the Acute Care Department.

Many of Fiedler's COVID patients are on ventilators and require feeding tubes to receive their nutrition.

"I have to look at their weight at least weekly if not every other day. I have to monitor them every other day because with COVID it's a different beast," she said.

The dietitian explained there are numerous factors that go into providing the correct nutrition formula for these patients, including the effects of their medications and difficulty tolerating the tube feedings.

Fiedler explained she and her team have frequently adapted the nutrition formulas.

Her other patients on the acute care floor may not need tube feedings but sometimes need to wear a BiPap breathing mask and also struggle to eat and receive their nutrients as they are compromised due to coronavirus symptoms.

"As far the acute care patients, these patients are already coming in with loss of taste or appetite, vomiting or diarrhea. You name it, they have it," she said. "Then you throw in the factor that they can't breathe."

More:Shawnee emergency room striving to treat COVID, other patients

She said it can be difficult to get acute patients to eat because after dealing with all these symptoms and treatments, they may not have the energy to eat proper food that's high calorie and carries the necessary nutrients.

To help overcome these challenges, Fiedler said the hospital makes house shakes or encourages family members after they've quarantined to bring the patient's favorite food.

"That's the main goal to maintain their nutritional status to keep their immune system up because if they don't have a good nutritional status it's very difficult to fight off this virus," Fiedler said.

For Fiedler, the most challenging aspect of her work is encouraging patients to eat because they just don't have the energy to do it.

However, the dietitian presses on because she knows her work is important.

"We've lost a lot of patients, too many patients, and I know that if they don't have adequate nutrition they don't have a chance," Fiedler. "I've got to keep fighting for them because if I don't, who's going to."

More:Jefferson Elementary receives mental health resources from Nationwide Children's Hospital, Big Lots

Fiedler loves helping people and working with her colleagues who are very supportive.

"I feel like we work as a team and I know that with COVID in the world right now it has separated a lot of people but I feel like in the hospital we've kind of turned to each other and gotten closer as a team," she said.

The dietitian recommends those struggling with COVID at home eat plenty of fruit, vegetables and protein and drink plenty of water.

Going forward Fiedler hopes to see less COVID-19 patients.

"I hope we that we can figure this out and keep these people healthy and keep these people alive and get them back to their families," she said.