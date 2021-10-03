Nominations sought: Avedis launches Michelle Briggs service award

The Shawnee News-Star

The Avedis Foundation has announced the establishment of the Michelle Briggs “We’re Here for Good” Service Award, created as an annual recognition of an individual who has provided exemplary service to the community.

The award takes its name from the foundation’s first president and CEO, Michelle Briggs, who led Avedis from its establishment in 2012 until her retirement in 2018. “We’re Here for Good” is the foundation’s signature statement, as Avedis supports public agencies, educational institutions, municipalities and other not-for profit organizations within Pottawatomie County and the surrounding communities of Seminole, Meeker, Chandler, Prague and Little Axe.

“As Avedis Foundation approaches its 10th anniversary in 2022, the Foundation’s board and staff are pleased to commemorate this important milestone by honoring the leadership and innumerable contributions of Michelle Briggs, our first president and CEO,” stated Dr. Kathy Laster, Avedis Foundation president and CEO.

“Michelle’s commitment to Pottawatomie County has been significant and far-reaching,” Laster observed. “Our hope is that this award will inspire and celebrate the meaningful contributions of individuals in and around Pottawatomie County who exemplify Michelle’s enduring legacy of service to the community.”

Nominations for the award will be accepted from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021 and may be made by the general public for consideration of any person who has given significant service to Pottawatomie County and/or the surrounding communities of Seminole, Meeker, Chandler, Prague and Little Axe.

Following a preliminary evaluation of nominees by the foundation staff, the Avedis Foundation Mission Advocacy and Effectiveness Committee will recommend a final candidate among the top five nominees to the foundation’s board of directors.

“Consideration will be given to those nominees who have demonstrated qualities consistent with those of the Foundation’s Core Values of compassion, humility, innovation, collaboration and stewardship,” explained Avedis board member Mike Warwick. “Other criteria for consideration include the significance of the nominee’s service, the degree to which it benefits the community, and the length of service by the nominee.”

The award, which includes a $5,000 discretionary grant to an organization that meets the foundation’s selection criteria, will be presented annually during the Avedis Foundation Speaker Series Luncheon. The inaugural award will be presented February 23, 2022 as Avedis welcomes keynote speaker Wes Moore, New York Times bestselling author and former CEO of the Robinhood Foundation.

Nomination forms and full details are accessible from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021 on the foundation’s website, avedisfoundation.org/nominate.