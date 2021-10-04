Shawnee fire clowns to present free fire prevention show Oct. 7

Shawnee News-Star

As part of Fire Prevention Week, the Shawnee Fire Department's fire clowns are giving presentations at local schools all week, but also will provide a free evening show open to the public on Thursday, Oct. 7.

WHO: Shawnee Fire Department Clowns

WHAT: Free Evening Clown Performance

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m.

WHERE: Shawnee High School Performing Arts Bldg.

The Fire Clowns have planned another great show this year with exciting tips to teach fire safety.

There will be fun for all ages and refreshments provided by Shawnee Fire Department Local 206.