Jefferson students to celebrate National Walk to School Day

Students, teachers and parents of Jefferson Elementary School in Shawnee will celebrate National Walk to School Day on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

According to Assistant Principal Christi Lovelady, the purpose of this day is to celebrate healthy living.

"National Walk to School Day is the first Wednesday in October and is used to encourage healthy lifestyles and promote safe communities," Lovelady said.

She explained Jefferson will hold its own Walk and Bike to School Day event at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

"Students, parents, staff, teachers and community members will meet at the former convenience store at the intersection of Union and Wallace and travel as a group down Wallace to Jefferson Elementary," she said.

The Shawnee Police Department will escort walkers and bike riders as they make their way to the school.

"We are holding the event to bring our Jefferson neighborhood together to promote a unified, safe and healthy community," Lovelady said.

The school has celebrated the day in the past with about 30 students, but invites more people to attend.

"We hope to have a large turnout of students, parents, staff, teachers, and community members to represent our Jefferson community," she said.

There will be signs, sirens, music and fun as everyone travels to Jefferson.

"The event is open to students, parents, staff, teachers, and community members of the Jefferson Elementary community," Lovelady said.

