Shawnee Volunteers in Police Service Cruising for Kids Poker Run set Oct. 16

Shawnee-area community members are invited to join the Shawnee Volunteers in Police Service (VIPS) for the first ever Cruising for the Kids Poker Run on Oct. 16.

According to Shawnee Police Department Cpl. Vivian Lozano, this event is a fundraiser for Cops N Kids.

"It’s a blind run and people who register will receive a packet with all the stops information at the time of registration," Lozano said. "It’s $25 per bike or car and $15 per passenger if they would like a bracelet to participate and want to get a poker hand."

She said there will be food and prizes. The high hand wins $500 and the low hand wins $250.

Tickets for the raffle are $5 for six tickets or $1 each.

Others are reading: