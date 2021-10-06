Shawnee High School Marching Band places at competition in Bixby

The Shawnee High School Marching Band attended and placed at the Bixby Tournament of Bands Saturday Oct. 2.

According to Band Director Ryan Henigman, the "Pride of the Pack" performed their production of "Dia de los Muertos" at the competition and placed eleventh in the preliminary competition, won "Best Drum Major" in the Class 5A category and placed ninth in the finals.

"We had a great day," he said.

The win came just after the band placed at the Yukon Band Competition Saturday, Sept. 25.

The educator explained the band has been rehearsing their production since July 27.

"We choose our production themes by listening to music, finding songs that make sense with a theme and designing a story around the central idea," Henigman said.

He explained the band placed third in the Class 5A category and eleventh overall in the finals contest at the Yukon competition.

"We are always honored to place in finals at any contest. It’s nice seeing our hard work, musical abilities and band family being recognized," he said.

This was the band's second large scale performance of parts one through four of their production.

Going forward Henigman hopes his students will continue working hard and have fun performing their show.

Elisabeth Slay is a Reporter with The Shawnee News-Star. She can be reached at (405) 214-3926 or eslay@news-star.com. Support the work of Shawnee News-Star journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at news-star.com/subscribe.