Shawnee police find body south of Highland, Bonita; investigation underway

The Shawnee Police Department is investigating after a body was found south of Highland Street and Bonita on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano-Stafford on Thursday said the body of a female, possibly in her 50s, was found in a wooded area by someone walking by that area.

Lozano-Stafford said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the state Medical Examiner's Office assisted Shawnee police at the scene.

The case is under investigation.

