See the minor tornado damage in Shawnee and Pottawatomie County after Sunday's storm

Shawnee News-Star staff

A tornado touched down in Dale Sunday night, causing damage to a barn and an awning at the Grand Casino, with other minor storm damage reported throughout the area.

According to Pottawatomie County Emergency Manager Chad Larman, another tornado touched down in the Johnson area northeast of Shawnee, which caused tree damage but no building damage.

Larman said there was tree damage scattered throughout the county and a few homes were struck by lightning as the storms moved through.

"All roads have been cleared and damage assessment from the road has been completed, but we are asking if anyone has any damage to buildings to please let us know," Larman said Monday morning.

He said anyone with damage can call 405-878-2332 or text pictures, along with a name and address, to 405-617-3382 or 405-617-3381.

Shawnee saw a downed branch, damage to a traffic light

“Last night the Shawnee EOC was partially activated to severe weather monitoring,” Shawnee Emergency Management Director Rachelle Erickson said Monday, adding they were “(in) close communication with Pottawatomie County EM as well as with NWS Norman and other County EM's and media in NWSChat.”

Shawnee's sirens were activated at 8:57 p.m. for the rotation detected in the Dale and Johnson areas, she said.

“The only notable damage that has been reported within City of Shawnee limits was a large branch down in (Woodland) Veterans Park and a dangling signal light at Highland and Draper,” Erickson said. A Safe Events For Families (SEFF) event was underway at the Ritz Theatre downtown during the storm. Erickson said she made contact at the theater to make sure everyone was weather aware and had a plan, which was confirmed.

The damaged street light, which is in the area of Horace Mann school, was already inoperable because of ongoing road construction, she said, so the damage won't cause any traffic issues.

“All in all, Shawnee was blessed with no major damages or injuries,” she said.

A Lincoln County hardware opened to provide shelter during the storm

Storms with rotation also moved across areas of Lincoln County Sunday evening, where a local hardware opened to provide shelter to members of the community.

Brandon Arms, manager of Chandler Hardware on Manvel Street, communicated through the Chandler 411 Facebook page that he would open the store for those needing shelter.

He said about 60 people showed up and took shelter in the store's basement. Among them, he said, was a couple that had been traveling on the turnpike. They heard weather was getting bad so they exited in Chandler and then followed the line of cars to the store, he said.

During storms, "I've always opened the store if anybody needed," Arms said, adding the Facebook page gives him more of a platform to share that information.

Severe weather update: Multiple suspected tornadoes, flash flooding and power outages rip through Oklahoma

Arms said they had two laptops with weather reports on; they just saw heavy rain.

"It was an absolute honor to provide shelter for the community. Thank you everyone for respecting the privacy of a retail store, having your fur babies on a leash, and for just being good people," Arms posted on Facebook Monday. "The doors will happily be open in the future when need be."