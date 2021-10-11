Update: Medical Examiner identifies body found in Shawnee

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner's office has identified the body found Oct. 6 south of Highland Street at Bonita in Shawnee.

Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano-Stafford on Monday confirmed identification of the woman as Debra Jo Rohman, 69. She was a Shawnee resident.

Lozano-Stafford said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the state Medical Examiner's Office assisted Shawnee police at the scene when the body was found.

The cause of death and the case is still under investigation, Lozano-Stafford said. No other details have been released.

