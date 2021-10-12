Shawnee High School homecoming king, queen crowned

Shawnee High School band member Lesley Wiewel and football player Jaylon Orange were crowned homecoming queen and king Friday night before the game.

The students of Shawnee High School enjoyed their fall homecoming week last week and completed it with the pregame crowning ceremony at the homecoming football game.

According to Student Council Sponsor Danica Jackson, the theme of the week was the "Soundtrack of Our Lives" which was chosen by the students.

More:Vocal music teacher enjoys first year at Shawnee High School

The fall 2021 homecoming candidates included: Cheerleader, Madison Steele, and football player, Braden Kirkland; wrestlers, Kaitlyn Atwood and Samuel Anderson; cross country runners, Shalease Buckner and Zander Wood; volleyball player, Madison Crowell, and swimmer, Josh Coons; softball player, Stormee Reed, and football player, Jaylon Orange; swimmers, Blair Brock and Bryce Holte; and band students, Lesley Wiewel and Katigan Barksdale.

Each grade decorated its hallway to match the theme of the week. The freshmen selected a disco theme for their hallway, sophomores chose pop music with a Grammys twist, and the junior hallway was full of rock and roll. The senior hallway took inspiration from popular rap albums.

Students also participated in music themed contests and enjoyed a karaoke lounge event on Thursday.

More:Shawnee High School Marching Band places at competition in Bixby

Each day was a themed dress up day and both students and teachers participated.

The dress up days were as follows: Monday students wore band t-shirts, Tuesday each grade represented their musical genre, Wednesday students dressed like their favorite musical artist, Thursday students wore clothes from the past, and Friday students wore this year's homecoming t-shirts or blue and gold for spirit day.

The shirts this year were black in honor of Friday night's Blackout game.

The Student Council Homecoming Student Planning Team included senior Payton Greenwood, senior Audrey Flood, senior Mariah Martinez, senior Abigail Looper, senior Briana Grigg, sophomore Marilyn Bartley, junior Alessandro Sciarretta and sophomore Sarah Daughtery.