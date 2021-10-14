Bethel band places fourth in contest

The Bethel Public Schools Band placed fourth at the Holdenville Blue and Gold Classic marching band contest over the weekend.

According to Band Director Steve Smith, the contest was for 2A, 3A and 4A bands and a total of 16 bands competed.

There were four bands in class 2A, nine bands in class 3A and three bands in class 4A.

He explained the bands first performed in the preliminaries and then the top 12 bands were selected to perform in the finals.

They are divided into two groups, which are the top six scores and the bottom six scores.

"Bethel not only made the finals but made the top six. We came in fourth overall behind Pauls Valley (4A), Hillsdale (4A) and Chandler (3A)," Smith said. "We were 10 points out of third place at the end of prelims. I asked the students in warm up for finals if they thought they could go get 10 points in the finals. That was a lot to ask."

The band director said his students improved their score by 8.67 points and were just two points away from third place.

"So, while the students were disappointed they didn't quite make third place, we were all feeling pretty good at being able to make such a significant increase in our score," he said.

Before this contest, Smith said the band competed at the Konawa Band Day, which is a parade marching competition.

The band came in second place in the class 3A categories.

"We also competed in field marching contest and were first in class 3A as well as winning the Outstanding Drumline in class 3A and the Outstanding Color Guard in class 3A awards," Smith said.

Bethel will compete in the OSSAA Regional Marching Contest on Oct. 20 at McAlester High School.

"Last year the Bethel Band won the highest awards in OSSAA band competition — the Sweepstakes Award and the Accent Award. We hope to repeat this year," he said. "In order to do so we will have to receive a Superior rating at Regional Marching Contest, District Concert Band Contest in February, State Concert Band Contest and State Jazz Band Contest in April."

Smith hopes to receive back to back Sweepstakes Awards again just as Bethel did in 2008 and 2009 and 1996 and 1997. The band won the Impact Award in 2008, 2009 and 2020.

"We are off to a great start this year and we have a great chance to be very successful again this year," Smith said.