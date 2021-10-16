Shawnee Animal Shelter holds fishing tournament to raise funds

Shawnee Animal Shelter held its first fishing tournament last weekend and many teams participated in the competition at Shawnee Twin Lakes.

According to Beverly Mabry of Lost Paws Oklahoma, 13 teams battled the heat and high winds to participate in the tournament, which was also a community fundraiser.

"Conditions may have been rough for the anglers but the fish didn't seem to mind," Mabry said.

The team winners included:

First Place - 5 fish - 10.78 lbs. Rustie Rosenfelt and Mike Byrd

Second Place - 5 fish - 10.30 lbs. Jeremiah Johnson and Ryan O'Rorke

Third Place - 5 fish - 8.73 lbs. Josh and Jennifer Teply

Fourth Place - 4 fish - 7.27 lbs. Jason Helm

Big Bass: 4.19 lbs. Mike Byrd

More:Shawnee Public Schools receives library COVID relief grant

More:Shawnee High School homecoming king, queen crowned

Mabry would like to thank Ed Hernandez with Fish N' Frenzy Bass Club and Lost Paws Oklahoma for hosting the tournament, Shawnee Animal Shelter volunteers for providing donuts and cookies and the Volunteers in Police Service for providing the staff boat, along with the Shawnee Police Department and City of Shawnee.

"All fish were released back into Shawnee Twin Lakes alive and well. It was a great day and we are looking forward to next year," Mabry said.