Shawnee FFA members win awards at Tulsa State Fair

Shawnee High School FFA students received a number of awards at the recent Tulsa State Fair.

Large Open Terrarium - Roy Thorpe, 1st and champion overall.

Novelty Floral Arrangement - Zoe Davis, 1st.

Plant Life Cycle Display - in Class 13, Elijah Karlovich placed 2nd and was the reserve champion overall. In Class 14, Dalton Bishop, 1st; Zoe Davis, 2nd; and Jason Talbot, 9th.

Asexual Plant Propogation Display - in class 18, Roy Thorpe, 2nd; and Leala Goodman, 7th. In class 19, Sara Garber, 1st place and champion overall; and Ashlyn Satterfield, 6th.

Boutonniere, artificial - class 44, Kylie Meschnark, 2nd; Michael McNamara, 8th; Ailey Paden, 9th; and Billy Williams, 10th. In class 45, Eva Webb, 6th.

Home Landscape Drawing - Chris Broussard, 4th

Educational Booth, Non-Mechanical - Shawnee FFA, 10th.

Agronomical Entomological Life Cycle Display - Cael Paden, 7th; Cherokee Worthey, 9th; and Macy Nelson, 10th.

Soil Science Display - Malarie French, 9th.

Lailah Watkins exhibited and placed 6th in Class 3 Shorthorn Plus Heifer.