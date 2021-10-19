Talent at The Ritz: Golden Productions hosts talent show in Shawnee

Golden Productions held the "Get Your Mind Right" Talent Show Saturday, Oct. 16, at The Ritz in downtown Shawnee.

The event was hosted Golden Productions owner Travis Burdine, also known as Mr. Don of Whiskey Wings, and co-hosted by Jamelle Payne of YouTube channel FreeTimewithJamelle.

According to Payne, Golden Productions had a great show as the company brought traditional entertainment back to life.

Burdine said Golden Productions wanted to provide entertainment people would love and would want to see again.

"Golden Productions gave the surrounding communities a place for a mature audience to enjoy," Payne said.

Burdine and Payne worked for three months to create the talent show and welcomed performers from ages nine to 45 to compete.

The winners of the talent show were Kiana York, as well as Damien Phillips, also known as Young Dame, who won the grand prize total of $500.

Other competitors included Michael Wallin, Austin Washington, Damion Atkinson, Julieann Caprice, Jamal Hunter, William Gains, Kansas City "Smack Man," Babysydewalk, Danerro Staxx, Joe Tamus, Ora Smooth, Elite Dance Diversity, Willie Raynor and a musical performance from Jeff and Mike "The Experience."

"Many guests enjoyed a red carpet experience with live interviews from hosts and a sponsored after party by Bugatti Buds and Whiskey Wings," Payne said.

While putting this event together, Payne said one of the hardest aspects was breaking the mold of normalcy.

"This is Shawnee but it's no different from what you can get in larger cities. We have talented people in our own city," Payne said. "Golden Productions wants to help each of them be seen, heard and know that we the community care about them."

Judges for the talent show included Heather Burris, LaKeesha Shelton, Sandy Vanderburg, KC Goldsby, Jamain Toles and Benne Crumpton.

People from as far as Dallas competed in the talent show and Whiskey Wings served food during the show.