Pottawatomie County commissioners approve 2021-2022 budget. Here's what to know

The Pottawatomie County commissioners approved the budget for the 2021-2022 Fiscal Year last week in their regular meeting.

According to District 1 Commissioner Melissa Dennis, the overall budget for the next fiscal year is $6,889,002.26.

Dennis said this year's budget increased by $841,054.79 as last year's budget was $6,047947.47.

However, Dennis explained about $418,000 of the increase is from fees paid by cannabis businesses seeking their Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority licenses and will continue to only be used for the county to conduct OMMA processes.

In fact, $80,000 from the $418,000 will be used for the Pottawatomie District Attorney's Office to continue its cannabis investigation program, Dennis said.

In addition, the commissioner said all county departments received requested budgets.

The budgets include:

District Attorney: $70,000, County Sheriff: $1,429,489.40, County Treasurer: $234,000, County Clerk: $400,275, Court Clerk: $496,304, County Assessor: $430,500, Visual Inspection: $446,250 Juvenile Detention: $45,000, General Government: $2,812,466.86, County Excise Board: $4,000, County Election Board: $276,940, Treasurer School: $35,000, Audit: $114,422.65, Free Fair: $3,500, Floodplain/Safety: $149,945.35 and Indigent: $15,000.

In their regular meeting last week, the commissioners also decided to raise the insurance cap for their employees from $425 per employee to $1,000 per employee.

Dennis said this would not affect this year's budget as departments have already budgeted for their employees insurance benefits. She explained any extra funds from the insurance cap increase not paid for by a department's budget will be covered by money from the general fund.

Dennis also said these funds will not be paid for by money in the general fund from OMMA fees, which the commissioners use separately for OMMA business.

Next year, departments will need to budget for the insurance cap increase, which will also increase the overall estimate of needs for each department.

While the commissioners have approved the budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022, final approval still needs to come from the County Excise Board, which will meet in the future.